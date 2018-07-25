Transcript for Dangerous heat and flooding across the country

I'm David Curley and hubble's town Pennsylvania an area that is seen more than ten inches of rain in the past five days. And this gives you an example of what these citizens are having to deal with you can see the mailbox is nearly submerged here. But take a look over my other shoulder and that is the duke street bridge you can see the road on the other side and the bridge is completely over topped by floodwater. Part of the reason is debris you can see some of the trees that have been snagged. There's a dumpster in their all kinds of debris that have basically created a dam and force the water. All both sides closing not just duke street in its bridge. But the roads are rounded as well this is part of the problem here throughout central. Pennsylvania and today is another day a flood flash flood watches that are on. We've seen rain already today more is expected. What they hope is that it isn't so much that it floods and adds to this kind of problem. I'm David Curley in Pennsylvania.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.