Transcript for Dashcam footage shows police officer firing stun gun at handcuffed suspect

Did you ask him video shows an officer respondents of how when nineteen wallboard and also storms called back and the officer whose peace corps in Portland to stop the suspect shot and still out of this neutral court until split. She being Dubow says this officer is complete with duty trucks to go places a bet missiles. The officer didn't handcuffs in the sinks a suspect. At this point proper protocol was followed until this storm approached there was just a Hinkle suspect mixed as content with him. What the main fiscal quickest today. The so speak clearly was not resisting. It's not something I'm proud of this connected to the meridian police department by no mean that was going to be a lot of feedback system due out negative feedback. Moments later stark struck the suspect with a four on to the neck a few words or stick with store pulls a stunt gone. Stocks dropped to gun depict tobacco shops the source Rebecca store. The of the officers helped pick up the suspect was clearly in pay off to ground. And officers Starks appears agitated and paced back and forth before placing his hands run suspect's neck and applause pursche. This is a police tell me its offices to force so what stand up. After the sold on him against ground starts draws a stun gun to gain in Torrance shot the men were sickened time aiming directly. It is say she do both at the department has zero tolerance would decide okay. We attempt to be as transparent as we can't. We tell the public. What we will tolerate what we will not tolerate. And that's basically what it boils down to. We have none. Office of sorts was issued his final notice of termination or Monday. To at this particular act or anything market go. To go away you get swept on the road on except. Tutan not Justice Department. What I'm sure and all law enforcement agencies. In Marie pier Robson symbol that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.