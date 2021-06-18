Daughter of 'Jane Roe' breaks silence

Shelley Thornton, 51, who has been known for decades as &quot;Baby Roe,&quot; speaks to ABC News' Linsey Davis in her first on-camera interview.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live