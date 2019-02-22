David and Louise Turpin plead guilty to 14 counts, including torture

The parents accused of holding 13 of their children captive pled guilty to one count of torture and several counts of abuse and false imprisonment.
1:10 | 02/22/19

Transcript for David and Louise Turpin plead guilty to 14 counts, including torture
Apple cart you're watching ABC news live didn't Louise Turkmen. Accepted plea deals today the turbines are accused of torturing and forcing thirteen of their kids to live in. Diligent like conditions for years in court Luis turbine was seen visibly emotional she was crying as part of their plea deal they now face. The potential of daylight savings they could potentially get out parole after 25 years now what are the reasons the district attorney Riverside counties that. He wanted to enter into this plea deal. Because he didn't want to force their kids to have to testify. At trial we spoke with the ad told kids attorney today he says. That their kids are relieved that they're trying to move forward with their why he says recently they've been going on hikes. For years they weren't let out about how also they've never really even if belt what. Gravel field like so he describes how. How interesting that was for them that they be going to movies out there. Going to school they wanna go to college they want to get jobs and by their parents entering into this plea deal it Anderson to the next step but then trying to move. Bored with their lives I'm wheel car and you're watching ABC news law.

