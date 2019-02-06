Now Playing: Virginia Beach community comes together to honor those lost in the shooting

Now Playing: Millions brace for dangerous storms across the US

Now Playing: The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother has been arrested

Now Playing: A suspected shark attack has been reported off the coast of North Carolina

Now Playing: New details on the 4 police officers who confronted the Virginia Beach shooter

Now Playing: D-Day veteran, widow of war hero visit cemetery

Now Playing: Grassroots organizers rally to impeach Trump

Now Playing: Police chief recounts harrowing minute-by-minute details of mass shooting

Now Playing: Plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

Now Playing: Drunk teen found passed out in middle of road

Now Playing: 'We're working every angle' on investigation: VA Beach police chief

Now Playing: 2-year-old falls into a coma after he was bitten by a tick

Now Playing: New developments in the search for missing Connecticut mom

Now Playing: Federal investigators comb over the VA Beach crime scene

Now Playing: Victims of the VA Beach mass shooting identified

Now Playing: Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting

Now Playing: Investigators continue to search for what motivated the Virginia Beach shooter

Now Playing: 12 people were killed by a shooter in Virginia Beach

Now Playing: Police reportedly obtain DNA samples from the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos