Transcript for Daytona Beach residents brace for possible Category 4 Hurricane Dorian hit

Now want to go to Megan to breezy and who's on the ground further north in the state in Daytona. May get if you can just give us an idea of what's happening there Daytona big tourist town. Yes that is at Kimberly in eighths talk to you as we arrived here yesterday we drove here from Orlando. As deal with talking about when we went to stores and sell a lot of people raping water that we ourselves are wrapping water and supplies at. Yesterday when we where it is had chairs and tables in this Linda full functioning restaurant and over tonight right where their support they were blond haired. Today it's different the restaurant is closed. The launchers are put away. Because this hotel that we're seeing at is now forty napping case. This storm hits with that said when we're looking up and down the coast we can actually see. Beach goers are some people behind you that are enjoying the water so it's not like at Daytona Beach is completely without tourists right now. But it does seem like it. Two win to lean a little bit I was talking to people inside the hotel lobby this morning asking them they were to Floridians were kind of driving through it happened and at this storm is gonna change any of their weekend plans because it is. And Labor Day weekend coming out. And they said that kind of plane if I hear they do have an event that they're going to it hasn't been canceled yet but they're on stand by an acting city the case here in Daytona Beach a lot of and friends and farmers market and there's island run festival that happening in town this weekend a lot of them are either canceled. Or postponed. Or tentatively. Could potentially be rescheduled dates on what happens with the weather here. Yet though not quite a ghost town but definitely not as many people as normal. Exactly and then this is also affecting travel plans like for example Amtrak now is. Limiting some of their travels here there's going to be travel waivers that major airlines at that that they airports here as well so. Even though it you know the fuel to get places as long line Philly is impacting tourism. Definitely especially on the weekends they already weakened or a lot of people do wanting them to the east it's not like this beaches. Jam packed but it's also night those township act. I write Megan every DN right here in Daytona Beach, Florida thank you for the update.

