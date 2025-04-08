DC mayor cites infrastructure concerns in early stages of Trump military parade plans

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., said the plans for President Donald Trump's military parade are in “early stages” on Monday and mentioned concerns about its impact on local infrastructure.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live