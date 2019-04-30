Transcript for Deadly shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus

Tough night tough day for University of North Carolina Charlotte just a couple seconds at a Jews. Police chief Jeff Baker he's with UN CC he's going to go over so on the circumstances. That developed out here earlier today just a tragic situation he's gonna go over I just want you set the table somewhat before. He does get moving with this I'm still a lot of information that we're not exactly certain. I know you guys looking information passed. You have to make that shook the information that we're releasing his. The correct information so we we appreciate the patience. Please continue to exhibit that patients because it's it's going to be a little bit also watching these YouTube stating this isn't going to be a one and done this is going to be. The first of what we suspect it's going to be several. Media briefings through throughout the evening so without further delay. She kept baker. Good evening. I'm here to seven report. We had. The most tragic situation that ignorant her. I campus big UNC Charlotte this evening. Around 440 DM. Our dispatch received a call that a suspect was armed. With a pistol. And it shot. Several students. We responded. We are able to get into the building. Quick enough. To where we actually. Took custody of the suspect. He was this arm and he was taken into custody. By our officers. Again. I can't tell you the sadness. And the entire community. To know that. A situation like this has occurred. On our campus wolf we're all. Pretty much devastated. To know anything like this. Unfortunately. It did occur. We responded. Immediately. As I said we are able to take the suspect in the custody. We also at the same time simultaneously. Secure the entire campus brittle lock it down through a system. That we utilize and we can simply press the press one button. And locked down the majority of campus. We're able to do that we are able to deploy. All of our security systems that we have in place to notify. The university that we did have an active shooter on campus at this time. Urging the community to shelter in place you need immediately. I can. I just can't tell you through the remorse. All of us and I know everyone heads throughout Charlotte Mecklenburg community probably through art outer nation. To know that we admit this type of an incident occur on our campus. Take questions for the chain. How are you want disarmament. Give him some just and make any vision or any one. I'm not really sure about. The ammunition part but I can tell you that our officers are highly trained. And we train for this type of an incident and we are able to get to the building and our officers immediately. One officer immediately went to the suspect are taken down. He did he said nothing and and you know as part of investigation were not been engaged a suspect in questioning at that time that something that. You know all of the wonderful. Backed up we had from starting with CN PD CFD. FB ISD. ATF. Medic. I mention fire just multiple agencies there is one agency that didn't respond. To our needs on campus. Arm but the so the suspect was taken into custody. And as I said weird week it's not a dust to question him but that's going to be an ongoing investigation held by CN PD homicide unit. Yeah parliament are fatalities and if you. Her I can confirm that yes so we had two fatalities we have. Three that are in critical condition. And one that is now. No not I'm not that we know again and that's something that. Is an ongoing investigation that could reveal something like that but I can tell you right now it. It's not he is not somebody that is on our radar. That's something that I'm going to wait until I get approval because of course in peace homicide. In conjunction with many other agencies are conducting this investigation at this point so before I disclose that information I want to make certain that that's you know OK with them. But you know I really I probably I can't you know. Questions specific to the suspect at this time. Is something that you know we really are ready to disclose. Just because you know that's. We don't wanna do that so where we are waiting incidents as soon as we get it for of although I certainly have no no problem with disclosing that information artistry but. You know we're waiting. Phil family is notified. We're gonna make sure that that's something that that is handled by this specific team handling that so you know again. The specifics that the victims in that kind of thing we're gonna just gonna hold all. Before release that specific information you. No that is not correct. Feeling mayor. Well again you know I don't want to get out specifics of the investigation because it isn't a very active homicide investigation at this time. So what I can say is yes he did enter a building on campus it was not the library. It if you've heard that it it was not that is not accurate. Yeah. Any other way. It's part of the investigation again you know. That's specifics. Two. The investigation and an. You know it's just something we Intel like talk more with homicide and what you eat but his team I really am not a you know I can't disclose that yeah. Certain win and it reminds them we have multiple officers when it. We have probably two nursery and elements together yes they may be immediately we are trained to her. If we have any type a situation like that we train to go to the sound. So those officers were moving toward whatever they heard I didn't talk to them and I'm not saying they heard anything I'm just saying they're trained to do that. And that's training that we engage in twice a year and lives you can see it's important to do. I'm not sure about. This far is him being an active shooter but what I can say is our officers' actions definitely save lives there's no doubt about that. How quickly we've got to officers are able to get buried in the building on the scene what happened. I want to say it was. It was minutes it scene I would you know I came in behind them so I mean it was we were all. We're actually a roll call for an event that was gonna occur on campus we just broken from that. We're en route to that and when we heard this called well everyone converge immediately. That was available. Well I mean you know what's gonna have a situation like this it's. Officers are free they're gonna head this way. To assist us if necessary. But I can tell you that CNB. And see if you were on the scene on. Very quickly. In mass and enabled to assist us if we needed it but. You know we had a situation secured. In we're able to move forward from that. Every parent. There was going to be a concert. They are football stadium we go walk a block of the night. It's an all nighter it's going to be something that's very in depth and because it involves you know our building you know it's just something that takes time it's gonna be methodical. Much like the search we conducted. Of the inn in clearing the entire campus it was methodical. It was joint effort from all of law enforcement agencies that will present. And I can't thank seem PD enough. To make sure that they're out here to assist us. Directly as we went building by building to clear every building on campus. They're not I don't believe so. Again that's that's more get into the weeds of this and that's something I'll I'll be able to figure out but. You know you may know today as the last vehicle. I don't I don't I don't know the exact number I don't think there were this. That you know it's hard is that it really is I don't think there was. Again that's going to be something that we're gonna leave out. Two in our homicide there they'll be a lot more information. As you can imagine that we'll be able to disclose as this investigation continues. Its music and you know it's it's a message of unbelievable grief that we have that this. Came to our campus. But I can tell you one thing about it is that. It's if it's something you have to prepare for today that's for sure. You know. Beginning it and my time frame. We're working on that. We don't have an exact cents but we are working on I think that all that happened very quickly obviously for us in the room and taken into custody. It occurred fast he'd. He never had time to even get out the room. Again that's that's something that we will disclose at a later date obviously it's we're still working on unification. So you know that's. We'll get to that yeah. I'm sorry. They have in the past week we've actually. You know when I first got here we started working with their swat team we headed members of their swat team that came out and and helped us get through a lot of anti war. A lot of their training. We didn't do on this here but we have done joined. We have hit joint training sessions in which we did have one. The most recent one that comes to mind as one involving politely. For the light rails are run campus and we had a joint we had a joint training session with a. I don't have that exact number. There there were some acts. As the regular on the fifth. Now I mean I don't know that for sure I mean that's something that we can certainly figure out in time as we investigate. There's multiple ways we do. But that's something we don't know exactly right now so I wouldn't want side guys' ability to get back we we'll reconvene we'll send out I'm not just future richer rewards. All our Twitter feed and we'll announce it. Right expert and sometimes. I want to say thank you to all of you that had been out here and assisting us in this way and outreach community as well. Thank you but I'd be achieved body just Russell attention during the stupid Dodd governors here. I go to just dug. Arrived and he will be available in just a short while along with the some of our other local politicians here just eager to get out and speak with the community what we do reconvened with what she thought baker and our. Other chiefs from fire. Represented a dramatic and are a police chief from Charlotte Mecklenburg police department hopefully by the next time we reconvene we'll have some more. Information that's been vetted. And confirmed and get that concrete information out to you to the community sued to tamp down some of the misinformation that's been bubbling up. Appreciate the patience I know it's gonna try and I know a lot of you are deadline we do appreciate it please keep an eye on that Twitter feed and we will reconvene shortly. That in. Dropped. The walked out she had a question. About it also what we're doing so we now I have six weeks so we've gone we've secured all the buildings we've made sure that they're clear we have. We do have students that can go back to their reds hall rooms because get a week we feel assured that they had that is safe and so what we're trying to do is reconnect students so that they can go back there. At some later date obviously we're gonna allow students. A much later day not night tonight. To be able to retrieve laptops and think books things of that nature that they need. But that's something that we're working out that's an ongoing effort and it's going to be want for a while. They can go inside their songs. Yes but their leader back towards thank you very much.

