Transcript for Death toll rises to 78 after 14 more bodies recovered in Surfside building collapse

Our search and recovery T. There have been through the night and today has over. We have stressed this recovery is moving forward. With great urge. You were 24 hours a day on the trial to recover victims and bring them. All of that there is still waiting. We want to bring news as quickly as we. Over thirteen. Track today. And since our last three days. At first responders. Coverage and. They've got some. We at now. Recovery in addition. 1450. This brings the total number and that affects all of us here is very key. This 78. Confirmed victim. Boring Saturday. So. Or are accounted for and with sixty. Julie still. And our detectives continued up on the list as they've done their find every single report. That we received and working to identify those. The Broward medical. Oh come on site. To assist as the personnel. He gave Metafile. Examiner is doing everything. Police. And they're working as fast they can but it is very very valuable and critical that we provide some relief. To this news. We're very grateful for the support from Broward. Allowing teams to root river state. We'll all the news. I'm devastated. Jay. It's an eighteen hole in the center of this close. We know that the hard work is beginning to rebuild its just beginning so many of these families and we are. This game with at every step. L is at the center every single decision that we made. Since day one. We'll continue to do everything. Provide all the relief at all the support that they need. Those who've been affected. Families waiting reading. Other family assistance center. That includes three psychological counseling spiritual. Financial assistance. Watching. Any other form of the the highlight that the state department of financial services. Assistance center for insurance question. Many of our family. And so. They are here. Also as we discussed yesterday. For home. Good morning a day walk. Just hours after the collapse are critical incident stress manage. I stayed. And national. We also have your support personnel. 24 hours a day. So there is support for all. Working. We know that there will be. Will be long turn him. For those on the front lines following. Right where today as well. They have given so much himself. The small business administration. For their incredibly hard work and never. Impact from this tragedy. And through their outreach they're already been sixty. This has made very significant progress. Into the forty pieces of they've now. Pieces of evidence and they recently police scientist. From the physics measurement lab. To assist weight and now. So please join me continues Craig. Those who have lost those. Teens who haven't stopped.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.