Four decades before ‘I can’t breathe’

More
"Let It Fall" documentary explores the 1982 case of James Mincey Jr.’s death from a chokehold by L.A. police, and two of Mincey’s sisters discuss how it resonates today.
10:17 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Four decades before ‘I can’t breathe’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:17","description":"\"Let It Fall\" documentary explores the 1982 case of James Mincey Jr.’s death from a chokehold by L.A. police, and two of Mincey’s sisters discuss how it resonates today.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71267550","title":"Four decades before ‘I can’t breathe’","url":"/US/video/decades-breathe-71267550"}