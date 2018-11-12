Transcript for Delta bans emotional support animals on long-haul flights

Well delta passengers flying with service dogs and emotional support animals will soon face new restrictions starting the week from today the animals will not be allowed on flights longer than eight hours. And animals under four months old will be banned from all delta flights regardless. The length of the flight the new rules followed dramatic uptick in incidents involving animals on playing such as biding war relieving themselves.

