-
Now Playing: Buffalo Wild Wings employees fired over alleged racially-insensitive incident
-
Now Playing: Former police officer Daniel Pantaleo sues NYPD
-
Now Playing: Officer in Phoenix shoplifting incident to be fired
-
Now Playing: Parents get into verbal fight at youth football game
-
Now Playing: Deputy arrested, fired after video shows him slam student to floor
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of faking cancer and related GoFundMe campaign
-
Now Playing: 1 year to 2020 presidential election
-
Now Playing: Students in key states weigh in on 2020 presidential election
-
Now Playing: Possible hate crime charges in Wisconsin acid attack
-
Now Playing: Bob's Burgers robbery, assault a 'deliberate hoax': Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Dozens drive by man who was hit by car, left for dead
-
Now Playing: Large group describes racist incident at Buffalo Wild Wings
-
Now Playing: Dancing priest busts a move at school pep rally in viral video
-
Now Playing: Family makes emotional plea for missing college student's return
-
Now Playing: American family killed in ambush in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Trump backs Matt Bevin for governor of Kentucky
-
Now Playing: New info in Trump defamation lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Impeachment proceedings move forward
-
Now Playing: Rare deer spotted in Montana