Transcript for Deputy arrested, fired after video shows him slam student to floor

The video sparking a bit of outrage to share investigating what happened. A BSO deputy taking down a fifteen year old girl at a school no less he's been arrested this year opening up about what prompted that arrest. I think right now speaks for itself I can care less Washington room whatever type of global. Dialogue was going on it makes no sense and witnesses here we know. Relatives gathered in court watching deputy Willard Miller is a giant authority turned himself in charge of child abuse without great bodily harm is way it's big news. Yours mine and children youth group is even a school resource that cross creek school in pompano beads. Alternative school for children and emotional and behavioral disabilities. In the video you need the deputy texting a fifteen year old girl looks up and taps on the life. It's unclear why she's in the room and why school officials progress in the first place. And afterwards or exchanged things quickly escalate deputy Miller strides across the room grabbed the girl fighting. And Terry into the ground I would hope that every cop in America would disagree that response Miller suspended without pay pending the outcome of this case. Sheriff telling us that despite his record behavior like this. Hollers Brothers and sisters and you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.