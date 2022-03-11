DeSantis signs controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law Monday. Critics say the bill could make LGBTQ students feel isolated and prevent them from getting support they need.

