Transcript for 'We saw a despicable level of violence': Chicago police on weekend shootings

Unfortunately over the past and to a house in Chicago. We saw despicable level of violence with 52 shot and ten killed. Spine investments. Investments in progress is safety. Weekends like this remind us all of the challenges that we face. And that they out complex. And profile. Beginning Friday night. We saw an uptick in shootings and terminate that evening if there were multiple gang related attacks concentrated primarily on the west side of the city. And also spilling into the downtown area. On the south side we saw several patterns in Auburn Gresham neighborhood. This bill and into the east side and one part history. As a result. We huddled as a team and implement it increased patrols in areas where we expected C possible retaliation. These initiatives resulted in a significant number of guns being taken taken up the city streets. 92 since Friday.

