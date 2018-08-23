Transcript for New details and more questions about murder suspect's legal status in the US

Hey there Alex Phares with ABC news here in Brooklyn Iowa and take a look around telling you still see a lot of signs like this went. Missing Molly tidbits just reminders of how many people in this town in this area were impacted. By Molly tidbits and her story. That a suspect accused of murdering Molly made his first appearance in court a judge ordered he be held on a five million dollar house. Bond now investigators say he come fast the following Mali after she went for a run back on the evening of July 18. Abducting her killing her and then dumping her remains in a cornfield not. We've also learned that his employer a dairy farm where he worked for about four years here in this area. Has learned that they say a that he. A purpose presented them with false employment documents they thought he was somebody. Else now according to investigators. 24 year old Christian Rivera was in that country you legally he is from. Mexico. Authorities say they are continuing to follow this investigation they have not revealed any details just yet about a possible motive. The judge has ordered that he be back in court August 31 that's the latest from Brooklyn Iowa I'm Alex brats for ABC news.

