Transcript for Detroit police officer suspended after video shows him punching naked woman

Work concerns. Effective did not. And co. We have are in the process of downloading. Body camera's body worn cameras video and it tells a little bit of the different stores certainly. The suspect in this case. Became very agitated. She was threatening. Clinched fists. She stone said with a hospital employees. In addition to that. Security and members security staff was bitten twice. And sustained sound and at some point she tried to bite the officer who use force. So adds. He was trying to convert. At some point the officer began to strike group because she wasn't responding. She does not comply. We're it takes. Somewhat of a term we teach in all we're trying to do escalate. As the video at the citizen provided. There were points where. And suspect. It turn back the officer continued to punch. It was at that point we had great concerns. For the officers' actions. We immediately suspended the officer. Right now. And our investigation. Is content.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.