Distracted deputy almost runs over student boarding school bus

More
A sheriff's deputy's car nearly crushed a girl as she boarded a school bus in South Carolina, as seen on surveillance video obtained by ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC-TV.
0:46 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Distracted deputy almost runs over student boarding school bus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55803483,"title":"Distracted deputy almost runs over student boarding school bus","duration":"0:46","description":"A sheriff's deputy's car nearly crushed a girl as she boarded a school bus in South Carolina, as seen on surveillance video obtained by ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC-TV.","url":"/US/video/distracted-deputy-runs-student-boarding-school-bus-55803483","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.