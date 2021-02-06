Dr. Rachel Levine: Trans youth ‘need to be nurtured,’ not limited from activities

More
Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine discusses progress against the pandemic and her historic role as the highest-ranking transgender federal government official.
4:38 | 06/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Rachel Levine: Trans youth ‘need to be nurtured,’ not limited from activities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:38","description":"Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine discusses progress against the pandemic and her historic role as the highest-ranking transgender federal government official.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78030215","title":"Dr. Rachel Levine: Trans youth ‘need to be nurtured,’ not limited from activities","url":"/US/video/dr-rachel-levine-trans-youth-nurtured-limited-activities-78030215"}