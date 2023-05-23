Driver of U-Haul truck that slammed White House barricade charged

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas has the latest details of the investigation and charges against the driver of a U-Haul truck that slammed into White House barricades.

May 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live