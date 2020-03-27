-
Now Playing: Athletes keep their heads in the game with sports on hold
-
Now Playing: Free little library turns into free food pantry where neighbors leave essentials
-
Now Playing: Everyday Heroes
-
Now Playing: Street musician’s soothing song echoes through deserted French Quarter
-
Now Playing: New York State Governor Cuomo says the novel coronavirus will ‘change the nation’
-
Now Playing: John Stamos ‘It’s a Small World’ family sing-along doesn’t go as planned
-
Now Playing: New Rochelle takes drastic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Helping hands: Finding a brighter side in the midst of a pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: The new normal: How to ease financial strain
-
Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus app aims to show more complete pandemic picture in US
-
Now Playing: Will social norms return after prolonged social distancing?
-
Now Playing: Motorman dead, dozens injured in suspicious Harlem subway fire
-
Now Playing: Make these 5 choices to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Severe weather expected to hit the Midwest
-
Now Playing: The internet is ‘flipping out’ over father-daughter duo’s cheerleading stunts
-
Now Playing: Tourism in Southern California at standstill