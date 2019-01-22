Drone footage shows Vermont under blanket of snow More Drone footage captures the wintry scene as Vermont is hidden under a blanket of snow amid a winter storm in the region. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Drone footage shows Vermont under blanket of snow Oh. Okay. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 22 cases of measles confirmed in Washington state

Now Playing: Supreme Court allows Trump's ban on transgender military members to take effect

Now Playing: TSA screeners sick calls hit 10 % over holiday weekend as gov't shutdown continues

Now Playing: How Kerri Rawson learned her dad was 'BTK' serial killer

Now Playing: Avalanche kills one person in Colorado outside of Aspen, officials say

Now Playing: Bone-chilling temperatures grip millions across Eastern U.S.

Now Playing: Snow storm shuts down 150 miles of Colorado interstate

Now Playing: Drone footage shows Vermont under blanket of snow

Now Playing: Jim Bakker returns to TV after getting out of prison: Part 11

Now Playing: Former televangelist Tammy Faye dies after cancer battle: Part 10

Now Playing: Tammy Faye divorces Jim Bakker and hosts new talk show: Part 9

Now Playing: Televangelist Jim Bakker goes on trial, charged with fraud and conspiracy: Part 8

Now Playing: Televangelist finds himself at center of federal investigation over PTL: Part 7

Now Playing: Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker address controversy after final PTL Club appearance: Part 6

Now Playing: Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker ask other televangelist to helm PTL after scandal: Part 5

Now Playing: Televangelist Jim Bakker has secret sexual encounter with a follower: Part 4

Now Playing: Inside Heritage USA, the Christian theme park dreamt up by Jim Bakker: Part 3

Now Playing: How Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker developed their Christian talk show and network: Part 2

Now Playing: Televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker build a multi-million dollar empire: Part 1

Now Playing: Body found in creek bed may be missing mom: Police Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60544184,"title":"Drone footage shows Vermont under blanket of snow","duration":"3:44","description":"Drone footage captures the wintry scene as Vermont is hidden under a blanket of snow amid a winter storm in the region.","url":"/US/video/drone-footage-shows-vermont-blanket-snow-60544184","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}