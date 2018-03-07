Transcript for 'Drunk suit' demonstrates dangers of driving intoxicated

I'm will car and Glendale California and today I'm wearing a drunk zoo which looks and feels a little awkward here but it's because law enforcement is out. And they're trying to warn people about impair driving I'm joined by officer Alistair us at the Glendale police department explained to people exactly what I'm wearing and why. There weren't drunk sued for lack of a better term and what it does it has inputs that's a vibration on your hand. The weight on your hand. Limit your elbows and limit your knees and a weight on your. What this does this and it shows outside influences on your body as if you were impaired. I'll catch and I feel literally loaded I mean this stuff is pretty heavy on the put these glasses on the way it's. So now everything's glory NIC to camera lenses of economic and sure which one to look denser and we also have these headphones which explain real quickly what what this is gonna do you have got to hear you brides and audio on its an audio distraction as if you're to have your stereo on her loud talking in the cart it sounds like an airplane that is the landing in your standing on the runway I might be shouting outside I get in this truck is ready go through this course right here there's some codes I feel like a thousand album now. And come back and we're gonna see how we do here. This is really wild. And tipsy. Own. Here we go. Company out L as a co. A perfect. Something on the we got one just didn't want. Again this guy get the ringing off who. Noise. And these glasses and and I feel like about the fall of rough day so how did I dipped well you. Hit a car or curb or something I think I'll that was sent up that that was again very erratic driving. The point of this is to show you that you're not as smooth as you think you are. By the erratic driving you picked up speed as you're coming down a lot of people think if they go faster speed up fast and smooth and it's not. Yes it up or code today that he deftly fielded jarring when when you hit that there were not just talking about alcohol. We're talking about drugs as well. Right prescription medication. Recreational marijuana. The drugs across the board heroin cocaine and meth speed all the things that are out there that people are using. All affect your driving make you impaired so we're bring in the awareness to everybody. Then anything that you put in your body may have an impairment on. Also Gaza as thank you so much I'm sticking your hand what my loaded arm right here. I'm will will car in Glendale California can really talk because that bill little tipsy like I'm still gonna fall over from his glasses so. We know that everybody has eight blonde and most importantly a very same summer.

