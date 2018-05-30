Dust devil chases after driver

More
A motorist in Arizona had to step on the gas when a giant dust devil got a little too close for comfort.
0:48 | 05/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dust devil chases after driver

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55526645,"title":"Dust devil chases after driver","duration":"0:48","description":"A motorist in Arizona had to step on the gas when a giant dust devil got a little too close for comfort.","url":"/US/video/dust-devil-chases-driver-55526645","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.