Efficient ways to reduce gun violence, according to expert

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Executive Director of the Gun Violence Archive Mark Bryant on the recent bipartisan gun safety bill and what it means in terms of the latest string of mass shootings.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live