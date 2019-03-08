El Paso police issue report of an active shooter or shooters at mall

More
At 2:11 p.m. local time, the El Paso Police Department issued a tweet that said in part, "We have multi reports of multiple shooters."
0:29 | 08/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for El Paso police issue report of an active shooter or shooters at mall
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"At 2:11 p.m. local time, the El Paso Police Department issued a tweet that said in part, \"We have multi reports of multiple shooters.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64754906","title":"El Paso police issue report of an active shooter or shooters at mall","url":"/US/video/el-paso-police-issue-report-active-shooter-shooters-64754906"}