Transcript for Electors vote in all 50 states to confirm Joe Biden’s election win

Today Joseph Biden's victory in the presidential election becomes official as the 538 electors making up the Electoral College cast their votes they're gathering today and all fifty states and joining us now to discuss this is. For an ABC news political director Rick Klein Rick. This is a bit obscure little part of the process and most years a procedural step that usually goes unnoticed this year as president trump continues to attack election results. A bigger deal yeah there's ever chance that any drama was gonna happen today. There's always the chance to realistically speaking these electors were chosen by you the voter a month ago. And they were chosen specifically by the parties and states to be loyal. To do with the voters told them to do so realistically speaking. This was only going to be a procedural point in the process of ceremony some pomp and not much more than that. Father of course it does take on greater importance because the president has refused to recognize the reality of last month. Election results and wreck on an Tom people at the White House are still talking about some sort of alternate slate of electors. Do you explain what's going on there and help separate fact from fiction. It's hard to explain because part of this that really has no precedent for visiting what Republicans and some states are doing is safe. They're gonna come together and cast their conditional votes. For Donald trough that recognizing that the Joseph Biden electors are the ones for certified. But when congress convenes the first week of January to accept all the Electoral College results. If there's any hope it's a contest that they want to have a fall back option and that's where this comes in so his idea of Alter alternate electors it's been tried them with very little success. Historically ultimately that though the votes that will count we'll be devotes that were counted counted. Legitimately ask certified. And that will leave Joseph Biden once again and now formally and officially present the lights. It's about the six time and he wanted seats recline in Washington thanks very much for being with us.

