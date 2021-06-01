Transcript for Entire DC National Guard activated to assist at Capitol

I'm Martha Raddatz what are you hearing from resources in the military. You're yesterday it's time to move I am not denounce her and in the last little while but what I want to tell you is right now there's some sort of dance coming over there. Forget we're at the north side of the capitol this whole group is by the security area. And they are shouting let us then let us sit in the lead us there. I have been a truck rallies before I have been struck and before it places. This seems very real this is out of control here there's an old Laura Schwartz has. And they are troubling. Thousands of people here. Who are not leave it I think kids let's go back to the military there again George I'm sure at some point the military is gonna come. And help out in this situation for the police guard. Or somebody who have this entire plaza this entire plaza. Was killed in a regular quarters I'm not sure. We have there's freedom right now Papon would write and they wouldn't go home. They're saying homer over again this is our house this is our house that we have a right to go in there. And this is far from over we are saying. In the capitol police for NBA chants. With more kids shields up there right now. We don't know whether it was tear gas there was there was a crowd saying it was tear gas coming towards us and that's why we can't not. But there and get a shouting USA. USA USA. Still trying to get into that building. But one thing that is mailing clears his Washington DC law did not prepared for this it anyway. But a lack of law enforcement I'm sure law enforcement is getting together to try to figure out how to clear they ask that they would not prepared. Or anything like this. Isn't that dangerous situation and it's not yet have abate Gary Sick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.