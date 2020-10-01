Transcript for Epstein released from jail in 2009, dozens of victims file civil suits: Part 7

At the crack of dawn Wednesday, a black sedan sped away from the palm beach county jail. Its passenger -- palm beach billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. After a year in jail, Epstein is a free man. This deal, from Epstein's perspective, was a huge win. His attorney says he is ready to move on. The sentencing that he got and the leniency that he got made me want to seek revenge, almost. It makes me so mad. The law matters. Why does it not matter for him? We want to know, why did this happen? He came out of jail feeling more untouchable than ever. But he may have underestimated the determination of many of the victims. Courtney wild files a lawsuit against the government, alleging that they illegally made this deal without consulting with the victims, as is required by federal law. Courtney is also suing Jeffrey Epstein for the sexual abuse he committed against her, and dozens of other victims are also suing Jeffrey Epstein. This is the videotaped deposition of Jeffrey Epstein. We were able to subpoena witnesses, take depositions. Can you tell us your full name for the record? Jeffrey Edward Epstein. Isn't it true you pay your employees to bring you underage minor females for sex? Isn't it true that you have made the statement, in quotes, "The younger the better"? In every single deposition, Epstein does one thing. I can't answer that question on the advice of counsel at the present time no matter how much I'd like to. For nearly every question that was of any relevance, I knew he was going to take the fifth and he wasn't going to answer. On advice of my counsel, I assert my federal constitutional right under the fifth. I am going to take the fifth. Mr. Epstein, how long have you been sexually attracted to underage minor females? Objection, harassing, argumentive. Are you kidding? He was narcissistic, arrogant, overconfident. Felt he was untouchable. Part of my goal was to see if I could figure out a question that would be so embarrassing to him, that maybe he would say something that would be really stupid, regardless of what his lawyers were telling him to do. Is it true, sir, that you have what's been described as an egg-shaped penis? He smirks. He gets a smile on his face. I can tell through his body reaction that he was annoyed. And as soon as his lawyers give him an out, he gets up and walks out of the room. And that was it. Shortest deposition I think I've ever taken in 23 years. It's over in less than 60 seconds. I also am deposing Epstein's staff and former staff, trying to find answers. One person questioned is Epstein's long-time assistant, Sarah Kellen, who was identified in Epstein's deal with the government as a potential coconspirator? Are you aware of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual obsession for children? You can keep asking if Jeffrey Epstein went to the moon, she's not going to answer the question. At the instruction of my lawyer, I must invoke my fifth amendment right. Today, Sarah Kellen claims she was targeted by Epstein and She says that shortly after she met them, that Epstein began to sexually abuse her. She claims that at no time did she recruit anyone on Epstein or Maxwell's behalf. Lawyers are deposing witnesses and poring over documents. One piece of evidence in particular is going to expose how global, how well-connected, how powerful Epstein really was. There's more files here and this one is the little black book, holy grail. All of the numbers of the rich and famous. It was just a stack of computerized sheets with addresses and names. It's a who's who of who's in Epstein's world. Numbers for prince Andrew. Numbers for the duchess of York. There was Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Presidents, heads of state, heads of industry. It appears many of those connections were forged by his long-time friend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Ghislaine has social entree to many of the world's most powerful and richest families. Ghislaine Maxwell was Robert Maxwell's daughter. And Robert Maxwell owned "The daily news," owned a bunch of tabloids in London. And it was Ghislaine Maxwell who would be part of one of the most damning allegations made by a woman named Virginia Roberts. Virginia Roberts filed a complaint. She detailed how she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell and used almost as a sex slave to Jeffrey Epstein. That she was lent out by Jeffrey Epstein to some of his friends. This was a big deal, because she's the first minor to accuse Epstein of loaning her out to other men. And in court filings, she alleges Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell instructed her to have sex with prince Andrew. The story exploded like a bombshell. Now to the growing royal scandal on the cover of every paper. We have the latest now on that explosive scandal rocking the royal family. And she has a photograph of herself at 17 years old in Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment where it is her, Ghislaine and prince Andrew. Recently, Virginia Roberts spoke to the bbc about her allegations. Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that made me sick. It was disgusting. He got up and he said thanks and walked out and I sat there in bed just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty. Prince Andrew has denied all of these allegations. In his deposition, Jeffery Epstein appears to have trouble remembering who she is. Even though, according to his flight logs, Virginia Roberts, then only 17, had been on his plane more than 20 times with him. Do you know Virginia Roberts? So -- she's again, who? Virginia Roberts. Can you spell it? According to Virginia, it was Ghislaine who groomed the victims, not only Virginia, but many other victims. Virginia Roberts claims that Ghislaine was basically her madam. Ghislaine Maxwell has denied Virginia Roberts' allegations, saying they're false. And just when you thought this story could about be any darker, allegations surface that not only were women preyed on, but also their younger sisters. It did not occur to me that this could potentially also happen to my sister. That's the most egregious part of this. I didn't want her to get hurt.

