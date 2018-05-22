New eruption from Kilauea in Hawaii More The latest eruption occurred around 5:51 p.m. local time, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, citing a report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for New eruption from Kilauea in Hawaii This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Toxic cloud prompts warning in Hawaii volcano emergency

