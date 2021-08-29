-
Now Playing: 'This is the most dangerous time' with the 'risk very high' in Afghanistan: Blinken
-
Now Playing: 'They're yelling for their lives': Former Army Ranger who assisted Afghan evacuations
-
Now Playing: Jefferson Parish officials give update on Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: New Orleans officials give update on storm prep
-
Now Playing: 'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl
-
Now Playing: Tracking Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: 'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: US Open soon to begin
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida looms as hospitals are pushed to brink
-
Now Playing: Baton Rouge prepares for Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome joins ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida expected to hit on the 16th anniversary of Katrina
-
Now Playing: Major Hurricane Ida explosively intensifies overnight
-
Now Playing: 'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse
-
Now Playing: Honoring the fallen in Kabul
-
Now Playing: Door Dash and Grub Hub accused of deceptive practices