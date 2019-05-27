Fallen soldiers honored at monument

More
A soldier planted a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.
0:17 | 05/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fallen soldiers honored at monument
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"A soldier planted a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63303237","title":"Fallen soldiers honored at monument","url":"/US/video/fallen-soldiers-honored-monument-63303237"}