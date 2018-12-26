Famed mandarin duck celebrates Christmas with a splash

More
The rare duck was spotted flapping its wings in New York City's Central Park on Christmas Day.
0:43 | 12/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Famed mandarin duck celebrates Christmas with a splash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60019591,"title":"Famed mandarin duck celebrates Christmas with a splash","duration":"0:43","description":"The rare duck was spotted flapping its wings in New York City's Central Park on Christmas Day.","url":"/US/video/famed-mandarin-duck-celebrates-christmas-splash-60019591","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.