Transcript for Getting to know the new first and second families of the United States

I can elect Joseph Biden and his family along with vice president elect Pamela Harris and her family celebrated. Their victory in an historic election this weekend and Biden's granddaughter and I only issue at a photo. When they got the news with one big group. Hug so what do we know about the new first and second families here's Rachel Scott. And nobody conflict here is declared victory and their families were by their signs. Watching history unfold. The president elect introducing himself to the nation as chills husband. Focused. As I said many times before. I'm Joe's husband. And I hope nappy haired. Now their loved. Entirely support. The jail. Doctor Jill Biden will be America's next First Lady and the first to have a full time job while serving in that role. With a doctorate in education she's worked as a community college professor for years I am most exciting about you know having a platform and raising up military family certainly. Raising up the profile of teachers you know I've been a teacher for 36 years. And out pushing free community college. And ask her position in the administration. Building to restart the initiative joining forces which she launched with Michelle Obama. Supporting service members veterans and their families she's been Joe's right he and for 45 years and is a fierce defender of her husband. Back in March pushing a way of protesters jumped on stage at around. Julie Joseph met on a blind date in 1975. Nearing two years later. His first wife and daughter were killed in a car crash. Jill helping raise his two surviving sons beau and hunter a couple welcomed a daughter Ashley in 1981. Joseph talking about the strong female influences in his life when Robin sat down with him last month. And I've been surrounded by my whole life by and not a joke by women who were. Smart and I was as tough. Biden has seven grandchildren. He will pick up our cause no matter where he is and they are his biggest fans. There with him as he got word that he was headed to the White House leader joining their grandfather who they call pop on stage for the celebration. Connolly parents came to know Jill Biden threw his late son though it to serving as attorney general at the same time becoming close friends. And while I first pitch as vice president I really got to know him as the fog there who loved. My dear friend will be remembered here today. During that time she would also meet her husband entertainment lawyer Doug am off on a blind date. A comma Harris that I know. She wears socks and jeans. In fact that's what she was wearing when it got down Miami's and Astrid amending. The couple's wedding ceremony celebrating their Indian and Jewish heritage. With his wife on the ticket and hop making a little history himself. Becoming the nation's first second gentleman even taking a leave of absence of focus on the campaign. Yeah. And no here is to cementing her name and history as the first woman of color to serve as vice president. The ducks two children Colin Allah she's known as the model. Vice president will be great. But mama well I was being the one that means announced here is inspiring the next generation. Selling airport you'll eat she could lead the nation or anything else and don't be out. But not a bad news over the the daughter Indian and Jamaican immigrants trailblazing her own path. To the White House. Now want to take this to our virtual round table for what they expect these families impact on the highest office in the land will be White House correspondent Rachel Scott ABC political contributor LV granderson. An ABC correspondent and former embed with the Kumble Harris campaigns are arranged shot. All join me this morning good morning to all thanks for being here. Morning morning man. Rachel what are you start us up you know a Joseph Biden and come on Harris both have Blended Families how are their families and their personal experiences. Expected to impact this administration. Well isn't going to be a seismic shift in American politics and Joseph Biden. As party pledged to have the most diverse cabinet in American history in a very diverse White House but. When you take this that back and take the politics out of this I think we should talk about the images. Images shape but we perceive that we could be in so when you look out. On that stage and you see someone like senator Connell hair as the vice president a lacked. Who is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants who married someone who was divorce who is now a step mom. When you look at Doug am pop who left his job to help her. On the campaign rally look at doctor Jill Biden who is not be leaving her day job just because her husband getting a promotion she so gonna be. Pushing forward as an educator while serving as First Lady. I think that speaks volumes. Four a lot of people in this country we're gonna see themselves reflected in an administration in a way that we simply have never seen before Diane. The couple on not because you know Connell Harris is shattering not so called glass steel and she's the first. Black American first Asian American and first woman. To be vice president elect how significant is that aspect of this election. What I would certainly say that when. I was watching home the speech is very night. Try to get more activity on my phone then when vice president nowhere common shares walk down to merge a barge as Democrat. And I know it sounds like you know for sure reopening. But for people who really understand what to musical Mary. It was a very symbolic moment you know this is not a song that was the number one hit and a pop charts. But he was very popular for women and really for any marginalized group because of the inspiring lyrics to keep pushing for greater pains. Even don't the world around you keeps telling you betcha can't. Consultancy heard just a step out of that song. What's hugely. Symbolic and tall horse for all women and particularly for black women and I'll also say every black man. Who has blown up in a household were strong black women. We know the leadership. Of women. We appreciate the leadership of women and so. All the misogyny things that should not misogynist to things you may see you on the Internet and on Twitter and it's at a raucous. There's going to be there we're trust units there's an African American man. Bob we also know the power and restraint public strong black woman. And when commonwealth stepped out on that stage that's exactly what we sorrow our mothers our currencies our friends our cousins our teachers. Park student counselors home it was a beautiful and powerful moment for her to pull out he. As a ring you follow Connolly Harris on the campaign trail when she was running for president herself what's cats you about her during that time. You diet and to reporters that thinks he would sometimes come across as still wake up but when she was in front of crowds when she was in front of her family. This really is fun he's won but she really knows her power and she knows uplift communities that maybe don't often yell of a lot of attention. Asking leading example LV I love you brought that brought in music and tennis to get the opinion that example to. Should march in with marching bands to her some of her events and he beat dancing along the way it looked like a lot of fun to do more to it actually in there. If you really listen to the instruments they're instrument in the back that actually playing that she like east on Sheila. If that woman of color from Oakland which is Harrison's hometown. Harris made it an effort even when she was just having a blast or doing something that was really light to really up lift all of these communities. And looking sheet also incredibly influenced by her family practice heading for the Brentwood country mart right now that the preached would come to. Belly up and with her husband Doug they had a huge role for in the campaign it's not an out there all the time. This is the Stanley have been talking a little bit about her family with Asian Indian black white Jamaican. Hindu Christian Jewish I mean this family looks like America she's the matriarch of the Stanley she is now going to be second in command in this country. Someone who is just incredibly used to hearing a least diverse voices and different perspectives. Elsie you're tall. And this weekend saying that quote Joseph Biden selection came not a second too soon. For the LG BTQ community what does it Biden and harris' administration mean for LG BTQ policies. Well you know hopefully it means that to your soul to legislate a plea on LG BTQ rights will cease. Home. Underneath all of the Alder. No controversial things but this administration. Has been involved where they had quietly been just mentioned allowed the progress that my community here is made in terms of it concerns observes. Housing. Employment. Home I do I do believe that the conversation about transgender people being banned in the military didn't penetrate the new cycle where there were a whole host of other things that did not. And I know from experience. Having covered politics for a long time. That vice president alleged or present OPEC's. Hugs Joseph Biden has been a very strong supporter of go to BTQ community and I'm not just referring to when he cannot ahead of President Obama. In support of same sex marriages. I remember in 25 keen. On making appearances at LG BTQ fund raisers saying thank you. For your eight years of support. Our remember within two weeks of announcing. He was running for president. Doctor Jill Biden. All appeared and LG BTQ fund raiser to talk about to please their most important to. You know mr. Bard and obviously her cell sold business and administration unlike the one that is currently in place. That will not work in the shadows undermining quality we'll continue to check in equality not just from LG BT community prefer every community in America. And serene from being out on the campaign trail with a few candidates over the course of this campaign how do you anticipate. Biden Harris working together and working with other Democrats. They I would even expand on that having him killed by Amy who says he really wants to reach across the aisle and work with everyone or that Republicans and Democrats he wants to heal this country. As for here it's and this is a lady who 81 of her ex staffers with Tony story and why they think. She would make it rates the vice presidents they said look this is a lady who really likes to lead and you hear her say all the time. Lead follow or get out of the way. But he said she's also someone who is really good actually playing the number two spot I mean she was the DEA's San Francisco during you send she with AG under. Under Jerry Brown. She is someone who is very used to having a bonds and being great at that role as well. And that's really rolled a lot of BP's and the course of our history has necessarily been very comfortable with she is comfortable playing. Really any type of role whether it's the vice president or it out whether it's actually leading a team Diane. And Rachel you know while we so many celebrations over the weekend nearly half the country did not vote for the Biden Harris ticket in the main theme. Of president elect Biden's speech on Saturday was unity so how is he going to achieve that with a divided country likely a divided government. And even a divided Democratic Party and how do you think Harris will help them. Yeah it is definitely a divided country and there are still millions of Americans out there who support the president and for a damn. This is not where they won at the future of the country to go and one of the biggest challenges for Joseph Biden will be the San and right now all eyes. Will be on Georgia where a two run off elections there for two senate seats. We'll determine who holds a majority in the senate and for Jill Biden and that is gonna post some significant challenges if Republicans hang on to majority he is going to have to reshape what he does but also reshape. I kind of where the list that includes four for his cabinet picks because those are gonna have to be approved by the senate for so that is going to be something that everyone's going to be watching all eyes on that senate race there Diane all right Rachel Scott's arrange child he granderson thank you off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.