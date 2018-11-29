Transcript for Family calls for charges after cabbie killed by roundhouse kick

A security camera rolling this 64 year old in east hunting after confronting thirty year old driver in the west loop. According to witness statements. There was an initial. Verbal altercation between. A news Dan do over driver of the presidential towers at Madison. And Jefferson. This time Hoover driver damaged pieces. Site you Mir to its cap. And then. Drove off. Get your full seemed to Jefferson in Washington and east pulled his cab in front of the that you were driver exited. Verbally. Confronted him pointing out that damages he had done to the camp. He goes to the passenger side of the car and appears the pulled in the side view mere. At that time. Guber driver got out of there in his car. Walked up to an east round house kick them. Striking the head to lease on the ground. Two days after this Labor Day week and attacked. He died from his injuries. Tonight fans. My father died. His killer was released from custody without charges. And here we are three months later. The victim scandal along with there are turning to meeting today the driver being charged despite all the evidence. The State's attorney remains reluctant to charge this man. And what this reluctance signals to us is that this far is the state is concerned my mother's flight had no value. But it was dispensable. Not worth fighting for.

