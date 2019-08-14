Transcript for Family wants independent probe in police shooting of black teen

This is the camera that shows the final moments of that shooting but there are still many unanswered questions despite the release of that video including. Whether Devoe on daily with armed himself. And why officers fired so many shots I heard them. It was Mer recent douglas' surveillance camera that captured the shooting he'd cute coming. And and you feed crops for an. And then you see divine Bailey motionless as officers handcuffed him Marreese sent the video to the media for one reason transparency. That's what this community is now demanding. We've been Clark demanded to cordial. We've been tolerant maybe to tolerate it and now it has time plus action and. Faith and civic leaders held a rally with a bonds parents who simply want the troops. I don't want to make this about black flies matter any game because all of our lives matter. I know everyone says that must sound was killed by a white cop. He's a black man in the community yes those are facts but vast just about this was right right what's wrong is wrong and what's wrong is that. My son was shot. In the back. By law enforcement's that barely want people held accountable. Attorneys for the families say there must be an independent investigation outside El Paso County. And cholera springs. It's just way too messy to give any level of confidence of its fair. Back to school near the shooting friends still gather near the memorial. Ask questions linger for this community a kid playing a part of being piloted those bullet in Colorado Springs. Where everybody know. A. He loved his family so it Russell hateful and Denver seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.