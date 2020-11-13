Family of Louisiana teenager seeks answers after ‘suspicious’ death

ABC News’ Elwyn Lopez reports on the investigation into the death of Quawan Charles, the teen who was found dead in rural Louisiana, as his family calls on authorities to release his cause of death.
2:24 | 11/13/20

Family of Louisiana teenager seeks answers after 'suspicious' death

