The family of Rayshard Brooks holds presser

More
Rayshard Brooks’ widow, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins were all gathered for a press conference in Atlanta.
5:59 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The family of Rayshard Brooks holds presser

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:59","description":"Rayshard Brooks’ widow, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins were all gathered for a press conference in Atlanta. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71259986","title":"The family of Rayshard Brooks holds presser","url":"/US/video/family-rayshard-brooks-holds-presser-71259986"}