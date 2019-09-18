Fashion brand introduces school shooting hoodies

A New York clothing company has introduced school shooting hoodies that have bullet holes in them and feature the names of four schools where students were massacred.
0:22 | 09/18/19

Transcript for Fashion brand introduces school shooting hoodies
Men's clothing company is coming under fire for selling sweat shirts inspired by recent school shootings the sweat shirts sold by B story feature the names of the school's. For passions occurred along with holes Mitt to replicate bullet holes. Parents of shooting victims are among those voicing outrage founder of the company says the designs were meant to treat this shootings with reverence and respect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

