Transcript for Father charged over fake kidnapping, death of infant, police say

In Texas where police believe a baby banished. After an apparent fake kidnapping a week ago the father of eight month old king. Now the father and two other relatives are under arrest in San Antonio police believe the child is dead here's ABC's Marcus Moore. This is just a a heartbreaking and really a bizarre case that we've been following here in San Antonio and San Antonio police now saying. That they believe that eight month old Kean. Is that the police chief also announcing that three of that little boy's relatives. Had been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with his disappearance they include the boy's 34 year old father Christopher Dodd. And his grandmother. 64 year old Beatrice Sampaio and a cousin and he Torres was 45. Police say each of these relatives and work together to win the white somewhere where he could not be found they also allegedly. Faked a kidnapping. To cover up foul play. The police chief announcing these charges overnight and also talking about how difficult this is even for law enforcement. And and what he had to say the people who potentially have information about this case take a listen. Anyone. Who has information that your time is running out. To come forward. And talk to us if you have information. About his whereabouts so what happened to him. And if you or if you've already lie to us. That we're going to Georgia to. We know that police do have a couple of areas where they are searching. But they wouldn't reveal publicly exactly. Where that is and certainly investigators have a difficult road ahead of them as they try to answer the questions of of why. Of this happen but more importantly where is little eight month old keying Jack. Kenneth connect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.