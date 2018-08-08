Transcript for Father of dead baby found in NYC river being held in Thailand

We begin with that tragedy in the East River right now the baby's father James Currie detained in Thailand. Late this afternoon. We learned that curry took that baby boy into his apartment in the Bronx police say he is later seen on camera leaving with that infant's body. They believe he then dumped his body into the East River Sunday. Curry then flew to Thailand where he was taken into custody in the airport hours as a partner with Richardson is live in lower Manhattan with new information. On this heartbreaking story camp. And lives we now know his name Mason cell Donna was just seven months old. Born in January a healthy baby boy but those developments police believe the infant was RD dead when he was thrown into the East River. And want to talked to was father James curry the 37 year old was spotted walking right near the South Street Seaport. Roughly an hour before his son was located the next day curry hop on a flight to Thailand but that's we've mentioned he is now. In custody Mason was found. Floating in the river by at tourist on Sunday afternoon around four he only had on a diaper. Police now know Saturday curry picked up Mason from the baby's mother's home the couple's not married. Video shows curry walking into his home in co op city Carrie Mason who is alive and OK but police say. Sunday roughly 24 hours later. Curry is seen leaving his apartment with a backpack strapped to his chest and a blanket they believe Mason was in that backpack but was not a life. Two hours later curry is seen walking near the South Street Seaport towards the river wit that same backpack. Mason's mom got worried and Monday tax curry she knew something was wrong. Police describe what happens when she called 91 life. I don't think anyone could listen to the whole without their blood currently. The mother calls. Has a and a rather lengthy conversation with our 9/11 operator. And it starts out as a call to report the child was not dropped off at day care. Some schools type facility that day at some point during the coal. And there is no mention of harm to the child at some point the mother brings up on around. Did she heard on the news about a child in the water and she fears the worst defense starts crying. It was that mom that connected to news reports and then called 911 Monday afternoon James Perry again. Flew from JFK to Thailand but police say he never made it out in the countries is expected to be extradited. Back here to New York which in. The week right now he is charged with concealment of a human corpse. But that is expected to be upgraded we're still waiting to hear from the meadow examine exactly how little Mason died we'll have much more on this story. Coming up at five. For an hour live in Norman at Kimberly Richardson channel seven. Eyewitness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.