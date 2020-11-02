Transcript for Father of former student charged in alleged sex cult at Sarah Lawrence College

Laurence Rea a former friend and ex NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik. Is charged with sex trafficking at Sarah Lawrence College has alleged victims include teens and adults. And the authorities say he subjected them to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse Eyewitness News reporter Kimberly richter. I'm in our. I'm really well Davis one of the most prestigious colleges in the country but right now Sarah Lawrence is making headlines. For all the wrong reasons according to federal authorities hop over the course of roughly a decade beginning in 2010. Warrants raise zeroed in on students are allegedly subjecting them to quote sexual and psychological. Manipulation. And physical abuse the disturbing details were just laid out. During a news conference at the US attorney's office in lower Manhattan authorities arrested brave this morning at his home in New Jersey officials maintain. The sixty year old ran a sex cult worrying mostly teenage girls under the guise of helping them during quote. Therapy sessions according to the indictment he learned quote. Intimate details about the alleged victims their vulnerabilities. Home. All while alienating them from their parents step Pryor all of this race serve time for security fraud. And once at a prison lived with his daughter who was a student at the campus in Yonkers officials say ray subjected the victims to a long list of punishment. Including quotes sleep deprivation. Physical violence psychological. And sexual manipulation. Things didn't end there ray allegedly took pictures and false video confessions. From the victims when things didn't go his way. Officials say Rick ray ordered them to drain their parents' bank accounts of hundreds of thousands of dollars the end game. Officials say ray planned to use that money to set up an online business so far seven victims have come forward authorities do believe there are more but today. Raise a lab or house of cards came crashing down. Ray ensnared many of his victims while they were teenagers. But time of particular vulnerability for the young people he preyed on. Gray's first victims were sophomores. College in Westchester County. Girls and boys and young enough to be his children. In fact is initial victims were his daughter's college roommates. Great use physical psychological and sexual abuse to make his victims confessed to alleged wrongdoing. And then agreed to make. Substantial payments to rate payments that these young students did not actually go away and could not possibly afford. Now one point ray did have friends in high places when former NYPD commissioner Bernard Carrick got married in 1998. When it was his best man but that's friendship went south. After ray gave authorities information that helps send kerik to prison ray is facing several charges including sex trafficking extortion and forced to labor. We will be following any and all developments that ABC seven and why and have much more an Eyewitness News first at four.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.