Transcript for FBI assisting Indianapolis police in investigation of mass shooting at FedEx facility

And the FBI says will be assisting the Indiana Indianapolis police with their investigation in the shootings I want to bring in ABC news contributor. And former FBI agent Brad Garrett for more on this Brad thanks for being here police say that. In this case the shooter took his own life so how does that affect the investigation when you don't have a suspect to question. It it typically doesn't really matter obviously you're not gonna get a confession or details about how he planned it. But typically Diane in mashed shooters they lead the trail that information. Either via social media friends associates family. And so the information about perhaps as motivation. To do this will be in things that he already created prior to the shooting. And we are paired talk about the recent rise in mass shootings hat is the FBI investigate shootings like this when their part of a trend. It's so this obviously the problem of mass shootings are that they are lone actors almost across the board with few exceptions. So the idea that you're going to be able to stop a man shooter. Or did in front of him whether it be that the FBI or local law enforcement. Is the only driven by if you happen to have the intelligence they're going to do it and that's in a match that sadly. Not the case very often. What this boils down to is what do we know could we have stopped and I'm sure the answer that is no. But clearly they're gonna focus on FedEx because typically when people go. To a facility or location of business. There is a connection between the shooter and that location. All right Greg Garrett thanks for that.

