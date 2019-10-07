Transcript for Fed chairman intends to serve full term, even if Trump attempted to force him out

As chairman if you've got a call from the president and today or tomorrow he said I'm firing you pack up it's time to go what would you do. Well of course I would not do that. I can hear you. Answer would be no. And you would that pack up and you would gladly. Because you think the president doesn't have the authority. Is that why you would gladly. I have I'm kind of said what I what I've. Intended to say on the subject and what I've said is that the law clearly gives me a four year term and I fully intend to serve it. OK so I hope everybody heard that.

