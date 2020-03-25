{"duration":"3:00","description":"The zookeepers at the Chattanooga Zoo have been letting the animals have a little more fun in the empty facility while it’s closed to public.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69799851","title":"Fennec foxes explore empty zoo while closed to public","url":"/US/video/fennec-foxes-explore-empty-zoo-closed-public-69799851"}