-
Now Playing: Rockhopper penguins check out other exhibits in zoo
-
Now Playing: Tiger enjoys new perfume-scented hay
-
Now Playing: Hit song from Disney's Hercules gets a coronavirus remix
-
Now Playing: Son of Navy veteran describes shock of losing father to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: This mom's son was bullied because of coronavirus. Here's what she wants you to know.
-
Now Playing: #GirlDad gets his daughters to do home PE 'crossing guard' style
-
Now Playing: How to navigate your devices
-
Now Playing: The new normal: A drive-thru vet
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles may see the same number of COVID-19 cases as New York City
-
Now Playing: Louisiana's rising number of COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Here are a few of the stories we’re watching
-
Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Man with coronavirus feels like he’s ‘getting beat up all the time’
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer details how stimulus package will help Americans
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain returns to ‘The View’ following pregnancy announcement
-
Now Playing: Mark Cuban on economy and what worries him most amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: NY becomes US epicenter of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ‘We will overcome’: Cuomo says New Yorkers are undefeatable