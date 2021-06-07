Transcript for Florida prepares for flash flooding, tornadoes as Tropical Storm Elsa nears

We begin with tropical storm Allison hitting the Florida Keys with heavy rain and high winds. Officials are warning residents to take precautions as the storm is expected to gain strength before making landfall. ABC's Trevor alt has the latest from Key West. This morning tropical storm Allison Wright she'd be keys rain bands hit Florida's mainland. A fierce gust of wind in sunny isles blowing this chair awful balcony sitting at several stories below. Person who took the video saying did share narrowly missed a woman. Meanwhile officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions. Make sure there bowed to secure make sure their patio furniture has opted away which I'm get the last minute supplies that they need to act. Near Fort Myers residents packing sandbags in preparation with many refusing to evacuate. On Monday Elson made landfall in Cuba battering the rural regions with torrential rain and strong winds rivers overflowing flooding fields nearby towns. Officials there are back you waiting a 180000. To higher ground after the storm killed three people in the Caribbean. Colonel Charlton q.s Forrest thanks stripper an ounce is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay late tonight with close to hurricane force winds. Flash flooding and tornadoes are also possible in storm surge could reach as high as five feet. Chief meteorologist ginger Xie joins me live now for more on where the storm is headed now ginger what's the latest. Sunday and north Redington beach here you see people trying to get in the last couple hours before conditions really deteriorate and they will because it's moving from south to north. Let me take you straight to the maps and show you what's happening if passed west of Key West within them with the winds at UC got split this up to sixty miles per hour and then those rain bands on top of an all you got a shot tornadoes killed so we aren't a hurricane watch on this means that I'm standing down through saint Pete. Bradenton Sarasota all included there the timing really is this afternoon through tonight. The best idea is to stay off the roads if you are indoors this is the storm you easily survive unfortunately what's gonna happen and what has happened in the past. It comes with heavy rain and a push of water that's that storm surge if you remember last year. We had a death. Almost the same path and that came close to seat exceed the current track for alpha does the same thing yesterday when we sigh at one of the parks where they're handing out free sandbags. A lot of folks there they know what's happening it floods so easily here in Tampa sea level rise part of that engineering of the city in just a population all. Entities that matter here. But look we do anticipate greed of IB that will push into the today and for hours we're gonna have had and that flow that squeezes water through those little canals and that's whether that issue itself. On top of that you got the rain and we're talking on the order of six to ten inches so you have rain at the same time you're pushing water sort of 'cause. That kind of amplifies what happens is so we do anticipate high rains all the way through southeast Georgia. Into South Carolina and that's where the track takes it it starts to die because hurricanes do not like plan the friction. How to kill them. But tries to REIT formed off the coast of New Jersey I I only giggle because it has it's quite a lot to get up there but it looks like it's gonna try and it. It will be combining or at least weaving together with that cold front that's causing severe storms. After that that they keep dollar having. And watch this as it slides by you could end up seeing Long Island and Cape Cod with tropical storm conditions but Thursday night into Friday morning bank and sell out but not going to be. Out of our care until the weekend. And unfortunately and ginger and know each storm has a bit of a hallmark some have very high served others very high winds some are very slow moving so. What is it about also that you think is most concerning. Number one there is and I came here as we have never had an. This early in the season numbered still is that Tampa Bay floods so easily that a three to five foot surge went six inches of rain. Isn't really threatening I mean that could impact a lot of people Tampa's one of the fastest growing cities in the United States real estate has booms here there are a lot of reasons why this storm in particular. Will be a big deal for the West Coast of Florida and could happen all off. It's almost a century since they've had a real land falling hurricane at least here on the West Coast around Tampa Bay so. Anything that comes close is not something that they in these lifetimes have seen much up Diane. Natalie wanna. She chief meteorologist ginger zee thanks ginger stay safe. And Trevor all joins me live now from Key West with more on this Trevor what's it like there. Well Diane you can probably tell we are in our vehicle right now so because of the hell so we were prepared to go right on the shoreline live in the conditions. Killed our first camera accidentally pull out a second camera and then the conditions killed the second camera so we're going to you live from our producer Ian these phone right now you can. It's C and you can hear even a little bit. The conditions out there. These winds are gusting up to sixty. An hour the rain has been pouring. Watching these waves in front of a slammed into the shore and fill up over the seawall and I'll Perry met with the rain it is really exacerbated concerns. For extensive flooding it through the day here in all of this is happening is Alice he is still about fifteen it's about fifty miles away from us attached to the west. West here but there are plenty. Concerns about flooding. As this. Good morning we watched it get worse and it's going to be lingering around here with all of the bands of gossip. For quite some time Diane generally casino waves crashing there I was filling up over what's it like there normally. While they are no stranger to tropical storms in Key West that is to be sure but. What we were seeing all through the day yesterday is very calm even maybe lightly coming up to the rocks on the edge of the shortages at sea and splashing up it is it is certainly jarring but it is not necessarily a rarity for this area indefinitely when we talk to the permanent residence at. Key West they have grown a little bit accustomed these storms receive. At least if you. People out playing with their dogs in the rain so far this morning. At the same time officials have been urging the people who about house boats or trailers that they need to seek safer shelter because of what the flooding in what done. Strong winds can do here and I think through the day you'll certainly see people. Sheltering inside just BC says so what are residents doing their try to ferret them. Closing a lot of sandbags that have been placed in front of buildings in front of homes and businesses in order to you can't avoid all of that flooding. Key West is somewhat famous for enduring these storm which. Parties I think we will be seeing those that eat and nurture people who are gathering together right now. Maybe our enjoined the few moments where they are inside that at least for now. I'm they are making sure that they are seeking shelter as now people in T Lester waking up. This storm really hit over night. Last night it started to rain but it wasn't really all the way here. Now that they're seeing it I really think that they're going to be yet keeping the way in keeping inland as this past. An internal tourists that were there for the holiday weekend. Definitely me we just had the fourth of July and that we know that during this weekend there were as many as 40000 people here on this very small. Hot piece of land certainly some of them are still here we seen a lot of them at the hotels that are kind of sheltered in her trying to figure out what is their best path forward. But because they couldn't necessarily get out of this island feet high in the a lot of them know when you book a trip to Key West in July there's a good. There's potential for storms but it's certainly throws a wrench in the plane and actually you concede a few people that are out kind of day. Dealing wading into these conditions here may be testing it and feeling it out so I think that some people at least who are here. Traveling. Are using this as and it's. Experience but at least right now for the next several hours it's not a great idea to kind of wander into the storm because having been out there myself a couple times Diane. It's not funny punishes you both with the wind and with the rain. Her office US ever stay safe thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.