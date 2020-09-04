Transcript for Food insecurity and how restaurants are suffering

One thing we tend to take for granted is the service industry restaurants are obviously suffering and a huge topic right now is food insecurity. Joining us now to talk more about this as chef Tom cola Keogh. Founding member of the independent restaurant coalition and judge on top chef. Tom thank you so much for being with us and I know it's a food advocate. You have worked for years to help and hunger in the United States there are big supporter for asking the government to step up tell us about your efforts. Employee efforts after the end if it restaurant coalition. You know we we started about. Report weeks ago what we realize the enormity of the problem that we are facing. And we knew it hurts it a stimulus package that was going to help small businesses. And we we realize that we needed a place the table and so we we organized. We found groups in Chicago working on the same mission groups while the Dow and broad coalitions together. And very Greg why very quickly we yum. We we hired a lobbying team accounts theme and we are having direct Robert conversations with members of congress. Let them know what the issues that we have. In the restaurant city and altering outlook know that that that fixes for her care proper care act they don't really work the restaurant here right now. Unity entering. No words to. To owners and to workers out there during these times. I had to lay oh lay off under fire I actually laid off more over 400 people. And you know we we encourage them to get unemployment especially New York right now unemployment pay slightly over thousand dollars a week. If you're not going out. Not spending money on on yeah. Berries that you know things that you're your your you don't need right now no it's going to be tough this is not in the guy still suspect that at least if you prefer the restaurant will not get over. Wow prominent problem with that is you can have a lot of vacant U are grow more products faces. Com you're going to have but you know are our bread truck to become a part of our culture. Even small local restaurant that we have and if they're not there won't come out of this we're gonna go celebrate we're gonna vote blow off steam where we're get together. Who you're with each other. So I'm I'm really really concern. And then you know the other thing I'm hearing is what you think you'll open up. And I don't think that the question I think the question is when that the public. You confident can still picture start gathering again in which groups are people so if it does it really matter who beat when we cannot and a so no it's tough right now a lot of restaurants or try to fill the gap by humans take our delivery and that's really not move me neagle. But I still think that. In terms that feeding people. Restaurant who played a huge role in making sure that seniors are getting food and children who are. Who are living in how awful that are prudent to cheer. Adult will be improved record holder who insecure. Restaurant if they had proper funding the government under the bill in the last but offers at the small business for for the house. Where restaurant that they work for nonprofit group get about a half million dollar money. Long the restaurants we can actually turn our restaurant Moody's setters bears they're so we're we're program grace during oral advocate. And so there's a role of we can all play. And it just a lot of why operation and we need Smart government right now problem. No for years we've heard about shrinking government and the government's battle will reap what we need right now we're really Smart government that it really responsive. It should listen to small business owners they should listen to the people who are from like that feeding people. People who are Arctic air people who are looking to get this done. Tom Cooley Keogh thank you for all that -- doing and we certainly are sending our love and our support to you other restaurant owners and workers out there thank you for your time today. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.