Former police chief: 'We know that there are racial biases that exist'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with former Ferguson, Missouri, police chief Jason Armstrong on police violence and racial bias in light of the beating of Tyre Nichols.

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live