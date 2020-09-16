Fracking divides western Pennsylvania

ABC News’ Terry Moran reports on the debate over the economic benefits vs. the environmental consequences of fracking, a key campaign issue in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
6:00 | 09/16/20

