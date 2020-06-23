-
Now Playing: Momentous Supreme Court decision bans LGBT employment discrimination
-
Now Playing: Breaking down landmark LGBT employment decision
-
Now Playing: Front-line advocates speak on the life of Aimee Stephens
-
Now Playing: How ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Say Her Name' gave a voice to black trans woman
-
Now Playing: Celebrating LGBT Supreme Court decision around the nation
-
Now Playing: Prejudice and Pride: Revisiting the tragic fire that killed 32 in a New Orleans gay b
-
Now Playing: ‘We’ve prevented a coronavirus catastrophe on the southern border’: Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump says 450 miles of border wall on pace to finish by end of year
-
Now Playing: Promoting literacy by providing free books to kids in need
-
Now Playing: US Open to be played without fans
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old aims to eliminate social barriers for young black girls
-
Now Playing: Retired NYPD detective says focus should be on police education
-
Now Playing: Austin mayor talks growing coronavirus cases in Texas
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Deer gets rescued from Detroit river
-
Now Playing: New Yorkers enjoy outdoor dining
-
Now Playing: Bubba Wallace says he 'was hurt’ over noose in his NASCAR garage