Transcript for Funeral held for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

Packed pews of mourners dressed in all white paying their final respects Tuesday at the funeral service of Ree shard Brooks. It was a fry. Up playing just look at he lost his life Rutland from a system that too often met slaves. Abbott. This is much bigger than the Belize. This is the battle violent snowstorm that grads out. Allred ruled out rip loan. Brooks was killed a week and a half ago in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy's his death at the hands of Atlanta police sending shockwaves through the community. As officers attempted to arrest Brooks for do you why he resisted grabbing one of the officers teachers and appearing to pointed in the direction of officer gear Rolf as he ran away. That Rolf opened fire fatally shooting Brooks twice in the back bursting negotiators it is. It is very happening cell phone video taken at. He captured witnesses giving their opinions on what happened. A. Both officers involved now face multiple charges including a felony murder charge for Rolf in response the rank and file of Atlanta police say they feel demoralized. And many are calling out sick. That explanation for calling out sick very and include offices questioning their training. Offices as being challenged and attacked. And unease about our offices seen their colleagues criminally charge so quickly. Ratio Brooks is being laid to rest today in Atlanta the officer who killed in Garrett Rolf is being held without bond. Several ABC news Atlanta.

