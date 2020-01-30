Transcript for Funeral held for 8-year-old boy who froze to death

Big insurer lean di funeral for Thomas doll that has just ended it with a very small crowd. Of people inside saint Elizabeth's church here in Melville for his funeral many the people who did come did not know Thomas personally they do not know his mother. But they wanted to be here in support of her Thomas his Brothers were here as well they are ten in six years old. In fact Thomas is older brother did one of the readings during the mass. The bishop who did the homily and officiated this mask had very strong words for our elected officials and those in social services to it appears at this point. Did not sufficiently help. Eight year old Thomas valve up as you've been telling you thomas' mother had been warning authorities for quite some time that her son was in grave danger with her fought his father. Michael Val but who had full custody the bishop told mourners that thomas' story should prompt all of us to take a hard look. Ater social services system. I hope that the message. But this shredded. Will teach them and opponents and human rights to simply because we have to do something about us. You know another beautiful wife was lost. Bicoastal over human service. And get some anyways I feel that we felt this little boy. Celtic had executive Steve below did attend the funeral he did not speak with reporters. As we had been telling you he has launched eight hot to bought an investigation of how. Suffix CPS handled. Thomas' case. Eleven Melville and Kristen thorn channel seven Eyewitness News.

